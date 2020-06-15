All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 17 2020 at 8:33 AM

1951 NW South River Dr

1951 Northwest South River Drive · (786) 456-3668
Location

1951 Northwest South River Drive, Miami, FL 33125
Flagami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 904 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Neology Life presents Pier 19 Residences and Marina, a secluded paradise nestled in a cul-de-sac on the Miami River. Virtually every unit has an unobstructed view of the city and/or Miami River. This property features a magnificent array of amenities. The catwalk has two separate dining & grilling stations. There is a 24-hour Gym, Pool, Hot Tub, Business Center, Theater Room, Club Room, 24 Hr security private dog park and many other lounging areas located throughout the entire property. The back of the property features a private peninsula, marina and catwalk along the river which all light up beautifully as the sun sets into the cotton candy skies, the building transforms into a wonderland evoking feelings of pure bliss and serenity giving you an unrivaled sense of peace and tranquility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 NW South River Dr have any available units?
1951 NW South River Dr has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1951 NW South River Dr have?
Some of 1951 NW South River Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1951 NW South River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1951 NW South River Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 NW South River Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1951 NW South River Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1951 NW South River Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1951 NW South River Dr does offer parking.
Does 1951 NW South River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1951 NW South River Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 NW South River Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1951 NW South River Dr has a pool.
Does 1951 NW South River Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1951 NW South River Dr has accessible units.
Does 1951 NW South River Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1951 NW South River Dr has units with dishwashers.
