1951 NW South River Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Neology Life presents Pier 19 Residences and Marina, a secluded paradise nestled in a cul-de-sac on the Miami River. Virtually every unit has an unobstructed view of the city and/or Miami River. This property features a magnificent array of amenities. The catwalk has two separate dining & grilling stations. There is a 24-hour Gym, Pool, Hot Tub, Business Center, Theater Room, Club Room, 24 Hr security private dog park and many other lounging areas located throughout the entire property. The back of the property features a private peninsula, marina and catwalk along the river which all light up beautifully as the sun sets into the cotton candy skies, the building transforms into a wonderland evoking feelings of pure bliss and serenity giving you an unrivaled sense of peace and tranquility.