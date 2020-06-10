All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

1901 Brickell Ave

1901 Brickell Avenue · (305) 934-7302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1901 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit B1404 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pool
elevator
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Great property in a waterfront complex with all amenities. Vacant. Easy to show. Call listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1901 Brickell Ave have any available units?
1901 Brickell Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Brickell Ave have?
Some of 1901 Brickell Ave's amenities include pool, elevator, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Brickell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Brickell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Brickell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Brickell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1901 Brickell Ave offer parking?
No, 1901 Brickell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Brickell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Brickell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Brickell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1901 Brickell Ave has a pool.
Does 1901 Brickell Ave have accessible units?
No, 1901 Brickell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Brickell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Brickell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

