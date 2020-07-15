1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710.

Amenities
Terrazas offers you private access to the natural splendors the Miami River District and that of neighboring E.G. Sewell Park. Start your day with a sunrise walk through hardwood hammocks among some of the oldest trees in Florida. Take your time exploring this peaceful 10-acre natural reserve and put fast-paced urban life behind you. Rolling over the park, river and city, Terrazas includes a 27-story River Tower and a 21-Story Park Tower with 324 luxury residences. The sleek, contemporary towers were designed by renowned architectural firm Shapiro & Associates and Fernando Prieto & Asso...ciates. * - Two-story soaring lobbies with open views to the park and river * - Multi-functional room * - Fitness Room * - Sauna * - Pool and Pool Deck * - Dog Run * - Gated community and surveillance system * - Assigned covered parking with controlled access * - Private individual storage for rent .
Stunning Centrally Located Highrise with Views over the Historic Miami River and Downtown Miami. This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom features Porcelain Tile Flooring and an Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. High Impact Window s and the most desired Line in the Building. Amenities Include Gym and a Community Pool. Lobby Designed by World Renown Interior Designer Steven G. Only Minutes away from Brickell and South Beach.