1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710

1861 Northwest South River Drive · (786) 327-7929
Location

1861 Northwest South River Drive, Miami, FL 33125
Flagami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
sauna
Terrazas offers you private access to the natural splendors the Miami River District and that of neighboring E.G. Sewell Park. Start your day with a sunrise walk through hardwood hammocks among some of the oldest trees in Florida. Take your time exploring this peaceful 10-acre natural reserve and put fast-paced urban life behind you. Rolling over the park, river and city, Terrazas includes a 27-story River Tower and a 21-Story Park Tower with 324 luxury residences. The sleek, contemporary towers were designed by renowned architectural firm Shapiro & Associates and Fernando Prieto & Asso...ciates. * - Two-story soaring lobbies with open views to the park and river * - Multi-functional room * - Fitness Room * - Sauna * - Pool and Pool Deck * - Dog Run * - Gated community and surveillance system * - Assigned covered parking with controlled access * - Private individual storage for rent .

Stunning Centrally Located Highrise with Views over the Historic Miami River and Downtown Miami. This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom features Porcelain Tile Flooring and an Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. High Impact Window s and the most desired Line in the Building. Amenities Include Gym and a Community Pool. Lobby Designed by World Renown Interior Designer Steven G. Only Minutes away from Brickell and South Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 have any available units?
1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 have?
Some of 1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 currently offering any rent specials?
1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 is pet friendly.
Does 1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 offer parking?
Yes, 1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 offers parking.
Does 1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 have a pool?
Yes, 1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 has a pool.
Does 1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 have accessible units?
No, 1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710 has units with dishwashers.

