Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool elevator business center

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities business center elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access sauna

UNIQUE 2 STORY PENTHOUSE. AVAILABLE IN APRIL. BEAUTIFUL LAYOUT AND BREATHTAKING VIEWS FROM EVERYWHERE IN THE APARTMENT. LOT OF LIGHT. MASTER BEDROOM AND DEN ARE UPSTAIRS. STUNNING POOL OVERLOOKING THE MIAMI RIVER, SAUNA, GYM, PARTY ROOM, BBQ GRILL AREA, AND BUSINESS CENTER WITH FREE WIFI. EXCELLENT LOCATION : JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM THE HEALTH DISTRICT, THE AIRPORT, MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS, WYNWOOD, DOWNTOWN, BRICKELL, CORAL GABLES. GATED AND SECURED COMMUNITY.