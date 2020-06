185 SW 7th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center elevator gym parking pool pool table hot tub internet access media room

BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT 1 BEDROOM + DEN WITH 1.5 BATH, 1040 SQUARE FOOT, IN THE MOST FASCINATING BUILDING IN BRICKELL!! LATITUDE ON THE RIVER WITH A LARGE BALCONY W/PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE RIVER AND MIAMI SKYLINE, ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHS AND MARBLE FLOORS, LUXURIOUS BUILDING WITH ALL YOUR NEEDS, GREAT GYM, SPA, SWIMMING POOL, BUSINESS CENTER, ACTIVITY ROOM, THEATER, BILLIARDS, INTERNET AND CABLE INCLUDED. AMAZING VIEW, GREAT PRICE. UNIT OWNS 1 PARKING SPACE ASSIGNED. "Available on JUNE 1, 2020".