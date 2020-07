Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Rental available in the Beautiful Coral Gate. This 3/2 beauty has been nicely updated. New Kitchen, new floors and newly installed hurricane impact windows. Coral Gate is a semi-enclosed community and is part of the Coral Gables school district. One of the most central places in Miami. Miami's well-kept secret. Walking distance to Coral Gables, enjoy dining, shopping and much, much more. SHOW WITH CONFIDENCE. EASY TO SHOW.