Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1801 SW 32nd Ave

1801 Southwest 32nd Avenue · (305) 761-6670
Location

1801 Southwest 32nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33145
Coral Gate

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1.5 baths, $1675 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1078 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
new construction
PROMO: SIGN IN 2 WEEKS, GET 1 MONTH FREE & WAIVED APP FEE. Gorgeous, modern 1 bed/ 1.5 bath condo centrally located East of Coral Gables. Condo features granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, marble bath, washer/dryer inside unit. Only 2 Deposits required for move-in. Fast approval. Application Fee $100. Pet friendly. New Construction building (2016) offers a gym on the top floor overlooking Miami skyline. Features a common rooftop terrace available to host a Private event. Gated, key entry. Assigned Garage parking. Maintenance personnel onsite. Impeccable building.

(RLNE5828742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 SW 32nd Ave have any available units?
1801 SW 32nd Ave has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 SW 32nd Ave have?
Some of 1801 SW 32nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 SW 32nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1801 SW 32nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 SW 32nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 SW 32nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1801 SW 32nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1801 SW 32nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 1801 SW 32nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 SW 32nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 SW 32nd Ave have a pool?
No, 1801 SW 32nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1801 SW 32nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1801 SW 32nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 SW 32nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 SW 32nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
