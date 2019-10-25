1801 SW 32nd Ave

Amenities
PROMO: SIGN IN 2 WEEKS, GET 1 MONTH FREE & WAIVED APP FEE. Gorgeous, modern 1 bed/ 1.5 bath condo centrally located East of Coral Gables. Condo features granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, marble bath, washer/dryer inside unit. Only 2 Deposits required for move-in. Fast approval. Application Fee $100. Pet friendly. New Construction building (2016) offers a gym on the top floor overlooking Miami skyline. Features a common rooftop terrace available to host a Private event. Gated, key entry. Assigned Garage parking. Maintenance personnel onsite. Impeccable building.
(RLNE5828742)