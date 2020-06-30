All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

1801 NE 4th Ave

1801 Northeast 4th Avenue · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 Northeast 4th Avenue, Miami, FL 33132
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
TOTALLY FURNISHED 1/1.5 remodeled condo in the heart of Miami. Executive retreat condo designed with white, gold and green throughout with peaceful and inspiring quotes all around. Every detail has been carefully place for a full enjoyment and pleasurable living with amenities such as a balcony with hammock seats and romantic or layback vibe Tulum style. The bedroom has a queen bed, desk with printer-scanner it includea USB outletsand a small rest area with a dresser, TV and closet. The living room has a futon to relax while watching TV there plus another desk/study area close to the kitchen. Fully equiped kitchen with all appliances, silverware, plates, pots, etc. There is a huge bay front park a block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 NE 4th Ave have any available units?
1801 NE 4th Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 NE 4th Ave have?
Some of 1801 NE 4th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 NE 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1801 NE 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 NE 4th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1801 NE 4th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1801 NE 4th Ave offer parking?
No, 1801 NE 4th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1801 NE 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 NE 4th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 NE 4th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1801 NE 4th Ave has a pool.
Does 1801 NE 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1801 NE 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 NE 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 NE 4th Ave has units with dishwashers.
