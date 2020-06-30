1801 NE 4th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

TOTALLY FURNISHED 1/1.5 remodeled condo in the heart of Miami. Executive retreat condo designed with white, gold and green throughout with peaceful and inspiring quotes all around. Every detail has been carefully place for a full enjoyment and pleasurable living with amenities such as a balcony with hammock seats and romantic or layback vibe Tulum style. The bedroom has a queen bed, desk with printer-scanner it includea USB outletsand a small rest area with a dresser, TV and closet. The living room has a futon to relax while watching TV there plus another desk/study area close to the kitchen. Fully equiped kitchen with all appliances, silverware, plates, pots, etc. There is a huge bay front park a block away.