1627 SW 37th Ave
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

1627 SW 37th Ave

1627 Southwest 37th Avenue · (305) 281-0175
Location

1627 Southwest 37th Avenue, Miami, FL 33145
Coral Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 705 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Centraly located 2 bed 2 bath split floor plan in Coral Gables with 1 parking spaces and outside storage unit. Freshly painted walls, marble floors, white title kitchen and bathroom and build-in wardrobe in master bedroom. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Access to a large balcony from living room and master bedroom with spectacular views to downtown Miami. Quiet and peaceful atmosphere. Gables View is a well managed building offering a pool, fitness center, billiard and party room and security front desk. Excellent location close to supermarkets, parks, Miracle Mile, MIA Airport, University of Miami and more. A must see. Please see broker remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 SW 37th Ave have any available units?
1627 SW 37th Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 SW 37th Ave have?
Some of 1627 SW 37th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 SW 37th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1627 SW 37th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 SW 37th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1627 SW 37th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1627 SW 37th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1627 SW 37th Ave offers parking.
Does 1627 SW 37th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1627 SW 37th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 SW 37th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1627 SW 37th Ave has a pool.
Does 1627 SW 37th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1627 SW 37th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 SW 37th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1627 SW 37th Ave has units with dishwashers.
