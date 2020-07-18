1627 SW 37th Ave

Amenities

Centraly located 2 bed 2 bath split floor plan in Coral Gables with 1 parking spaces and outside storage unit. Freshly painted walls, marble floors, white title kitchen and bathroom and build-in wardrobe in master bedroom. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Access to a large balcony from living room and master bedroom with spectacular views to downtown Miami. Quiet and peaceful atmosphere. Gables View is a well managed building offering a pool, fitness center, billiard and party room and security front desk. Excellent location close to supermarkets, parks, Miracle Mile, MIA Airport, University of Miami and more. A must see. Please see broker remarks.