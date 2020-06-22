All apartments in Miami
162 NE 25th St 304

162 Northeast 25th Street · (786) 343-2067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

162 Northeast 25th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
25 Mirage! Low Price - High Quality Rentals - Property Id: 294888

Great location Fast access to Brickell, I-95 and 836. This luxury property offers great amenities like large swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center and social room. Pool, Fitness center and social room all located inside the building. State of the art appliances, granite countertops and full size washer and dryer!!!
Extremely low move in costs:
1st month rent + 1 month security deposit
1 assigned parking included
$500 pet deposit
$35 pet rent
Water and electric renter responsibility
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294888
Property Id 294888

(RLNE5847502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 NE 25th St 304 have any available units?
162 NE 25th St 304 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 NE 25th St 304 have?
Some of 162 NE 25th St 304's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 NE 25th St 304 currently offering any rent specials?
162 NE 25th St 304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 NE 25th St 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 NE 25th St 304 is pet friendly.
Does 162 NE 25th St 304 offer parking?
Yes, 162 NE 25th St 304 does offer parking.
Does 162 NE 25th St 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 NE 25th St 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 NE 25th St 304 have a pool?
Yes, 162 NE 25th St 304 has a pool.
Does 162 NE 25th St 304 have accessible units?
No, 162 NE 25th St 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 162 NE 25th St 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 NE 25th St 304 has units with dishwashers.
