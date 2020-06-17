All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:08 PM

1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406

1600 NE 1st Ave · (786) 338-3028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1600 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33132
Media and Entertainment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
yoga
Incredible views 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in the newest luxury building in the Arts & Entertainment District. Breathtaking views overlooking the bay. 30,000 square feet of amenities including Sunrise Pool, Sunset Pool, Jacuzzi, Eco-Friendly Gardens, Sun Deck, 3,000 sqft state of the art gym, Spa, Sauna & Treatment Room, Indoor/Outdoor Yoga Garden, Racquetball Court, Theater, Social Room, Children's Playroom & Lab, Indoor/Outdoor 24/7 security, concierge, management on site, self parking. Easy to Show. Immediate Occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 have any available units?
1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 have?
Some of 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 does offer parking.
Does 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 have a pool?
Yes, 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 has a pool.
Does 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 have accessible units?
No, 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33175
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33130
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St
Miami, FL 33130
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr
Miami, FL 33125
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave
Miami, FL 33143
Quadro
3900 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street
Miami, FL 33128
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St
Miami, FL 33137

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity