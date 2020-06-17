1600 Northeast 1st Avenue - 2406

Amenities
Incredible views 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in the newest luxury building in the Arts & Entertainment District. Breathtaking views overlooking the bay. 30,000 square feet of amenities including Sunrise Pool, Sunset Pool, Jacuzzi, Eco-Friendly Gardens, Sun Deck, 3,000 sqft state of the art gym, Spa, Sauna & Treatment Room, Indoor/Outdoor Yoga Garden, Racquetball Court, Theater, Social Room, Children's Playroom & Lab, Indoor/Outdoor 24/7 security, concierge, management on site, self parking. Easy to Show. Immediate Occupancy.