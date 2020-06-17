Charming large 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage with private yard. FURNISHED, Central A/C, washer/dryer, smoke detector, high ceilings, pre-wired for flat screen TV, tankless water heater. Hurricane impact windows. Gated parking for 2 cars.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1537 SW 10 ST have any available units?
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
What amenities does 1537 SW 10 ST have?
Some of 1537 SW 10 ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 SW 10 ST currently offering any rent specials?
