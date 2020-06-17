All apartments in Miami
1537 SW 10 ST

1537 Southwest 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Southwest 10th Street, Miami, FL 33135
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Charming large 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage with private yard. FURNISHED, Central A/C, washer/dryer, smoke detector, high ceilings, pre-wired for flat screen TV, tankless water heater. Hurricane impact windows. Gated parking for 2 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 SW 10 ST have any available units?
1537 SW 10 ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 SW 10 ST have?
Some of 1537 SW 10 ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 SW 10 ST currently offering any rent specials?
1537 SW 10 ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 SW 10 ST pet-friendly?
No, 1537 SW 10 ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1537 SW 10 ST offer parking?
Yes, 1537 SW 10 ST does offer parking.
Does 1537 SW 10 ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1537 SW 10 ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 SW 10 ST have a pool?
No, 1537 SW 10 ST does not have a pool.
Does 1537 SW 10 ST have accessible units?
No, 1537 SW 10 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 SW 10 ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 SW 10 ST has units with dishwashers.
