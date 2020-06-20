All apartments in Miami
150 SE 25th Rd
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:23 PM

150 SE 25th Rd

150 Southeast 25th Road · (786) 251-2319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Southeast 25th Road, Miami, FL 33129
Brickell

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7A · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Amazing ocean views from this wonderful unit located in a boutique building on a quiet, tree lined street on Brickell. The unit offers 2 bedrooms 2 baths, a foyer entrance greets you with beautiful views of the bay. Spacious and bright living areas, large balcony close enough to the water to hear the waves and enjoy the visit of manatees and dolphins. Enjoy beautiful sunrise and skyline views of South Beach, Downtown Miami and Key Biscayne. Unit is completely remodeled with Hurricane Impact windows and doors, ceramic floor tiles and white wood kitchen cabinets with Quartz counter tops. Fully furnished, just bring your personal items. Building has great amenities including ocean front pool, BBQ area, Gym 24/7 concierge. Unit is also available unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 SE 25th Rd have any available units?
150 SE 25th Rd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 SE 25th Rd have?
Some of 150 SE 25th Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 SE 25th Rd currently offering any rent specials?
150 SE 25th Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 SE 25th Rd pet-friendly?
No, 150 SE 25th Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 150 SE 25th Rd offer parking?
No, 150 SE 25th Rd does not offer parking.
Does 150 SE 25th Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 SE 25th Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 SE 25th Rd have a pool?
Yes, 150 SE 25th Rd has a pool.
Does 150 SE 25th Rd have accessible units?
No, 150 SE 25th Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 150 SE 25th Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 SE 25th Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
