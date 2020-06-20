150 SE 25th Rd

Amenities

Amazing ocean views from this wonderful unit located in a boutique building on a quiet, tree lined street on Brickell. The unit offers 2 bedrooms 2 baths, a foyer entrance greets you with beautiful views of the bay. Spacious and bright living areas, large balcony close enough to the water to hear the waves and enjoy the visit of manatees and dolphins. Enjoy beautiful sunrise and skyline views of South Beach, Downtown Miami and Key Biscayne. Unit is completely remodeled with Hurricane Impact windows and doors, ceramic floor tiles and white wood kitchen cabinets with Quartz counter tops. Fully furnished, just bring your personal items. Building has great amenities including ocean front pool, BBQ area, Gym 24/7 concierge. Unit is also available unfurnished.