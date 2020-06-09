All apartments in Miami
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:24 PM

1451 Brickell Avenue

1451 Brickell Avenue · (954) 562-4002
Location

1451 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2301 · Avail. now

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1269 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
valet service
Elegant ECHO BRICKELL superb boutique residential high-rise condominium. This residence features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car valet-parking spaces, exhilarating direct panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami, bluetooth/fob controlled lock at 8’ Italian entry door, marble flooring, floor to ceiling windows, electric shades and black outs, integrated audio speakers, video, dimmable lighting system, Apple® home technology, Italian kitchen cabinetry, exquisite marble countertops, top of the line paneled SubZero/Wolf appliances, built-in Bosh coffee and espresso machine, dual temperature wine storage, deep terrace with outdoor barbecue equipment, master bath with oversized soaking tub and separate shower, closets cabinetry, shelving and drawers at both bedrooms. Available 07/01/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 Brickell Avenue have any available units?
1451 Brickell Avenue has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1451 Brickell Avenue have?
Some of 1451 Brickell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 Brickell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Brickell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Brickell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1451 Brickell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1451 Brickell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1451 Brickell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1451 Brickell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1451 Brickell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Brickell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1451 Brickell Avenue has a pool.
Does 1451 Brickell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1451 Brickell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Brickell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 Brickell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
