1451 Brickell Avenue

Amenities
Elegant ECHO BRICKELL superb boutique residential high-rise condominium. This residence features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car valet-parking spaces, exhilarating direct panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami, bluetooth/fob controlled lock at 8’ Italian entry door, marble flooring, floor to ceiling windows, electric shades and black outs, integrated audio speakers, video, dimmable lighting system, Apple® home technology, Italian kitchen cabinetry, exquisite marble countertops, top of the line paneled SubZero/Wolf appliances, built-in Bosh coffee and espresso machine, dual temperature wine storage, deep terrace with outdoor barbecue equipment, master bath with oversized soaking tub and separate shower, closets cabinetry, shelving and drawers at both bedrooms. Available 07/01/20.