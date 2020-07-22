All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 1451 Brickell Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
1451 Brickell Ave
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:56 AM

1451 Brickell Ave

1451 Brickell Avenue · (305) 735-6939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Brickell
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1451 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3903 · Avail. now

$12,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Move into our FULLY FURNISHED Manhattan residence! This is a double unit, two units combined and one of the largest residences in the building with over 3,300sqft of living space. Tastefully decorated with no expense spared. Watch the breathtaking sunset over Miami and Coral Gables. Views all the way to The Biltmore Hotel and the Marlin's stadium. Gaze at the city's lights at night. Luxury finishes throughout including 11 ft floor to ceiling impact windows, porcelain flooring, subzero/wolf appliances, Italian cabinetry, and quartz countertops. Captivating unobstructed water views from the outdoor BBQ terrace and magnificent city views throughout the rest of the unit. Complimentary pet walking included! A Beautiful Miami Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 Brickell Ave have any available units?
1451 Brickell Ave has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1451 Brickell Ave have?
Some of 1451 Brickell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 Brickell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Brickell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Brickell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1451 Brickell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1451 Brickell Ave offer parking?
No, 1451 Brickell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1451 Brickell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1451 Brickell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Brickell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1451 Brickell Ave has a pool.
Does 1451 Brickell Ave have accessible units?
No, 1451 Brickell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Brickell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 Brickell Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1451 Brickell Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33133
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St
Miami, FL 33130
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave
Miami, FL 33178
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave
Miami, FL 33179
MB Station
3170 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard
Miami, FL 33172
The Aura
1501 Southwest 37th Avenue
Miami, FL 33145
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33137

Similar Pages

Miami 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMiami 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly ApartmentsMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity