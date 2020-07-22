1451 Brickell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator pool bbq/grill

Move into our FULLY FURNISHED Manhattan residence! This is a double unit, two units combined and one of the largest residences in the building with over 3,300sqft of living space. Tastefully decorated with no expense spared. Watch the breathtaking sunset over Miami and Coral Gables. Views all the way to The Biltmore Hotel and the Marlin's stadium. Gaze at the city's lights at night. Luxury finishes throughout including 11 ft floor to ceiling impact windows, porcelain flooring, subzero/wolf appliances, Italian cabinetry, and quartz countertops. Captivating unobstructed water views from the outdoor BBQ terrace and magnificent city views throughout the rest of the unit. Complimentary pet walking included! A Beautiful Miami Home!