1350 NW 14th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1350 NW 14th St

1350 Northwest 14th Street · (786) 304-4981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1350 Northwest 14th Street, Miami, FL 33125
Allapattah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1595 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
valet service
yoga
BRADN NEW BUILDING!
LOW MOVE IN COSTS!!
0 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT!!! CALL NOW

CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981

PET FRIENDLY!

CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981

If perusing our street level shops and restaurants, walking Calle Ocho or biking the Venetian Causeway to the beach isnt enough to keep you moving, our community amenities should take care of the rest.

AMENITIES INCLUDE:
Convenient on-site boutique shopping & dining
Expansive, open-air pool deck with BBQ and fire pits
Assigned, private parking with guest and valet parking available
65-foot-long swimming pool
24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga and sculpting room
24-hour business center
24-hour reception desk
24-hour on-site security
6 high-speed elevators

(RLNE5659060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 NW 14th St have any available units?
1350 NW 14th St has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 NW 14th St have?
Some of 1350 NW 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 NW 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
1350 NW 14th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 NW 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 NW 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 1350 NW 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 1350 NW 14th St does offer parking.
Does 1350 NW 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 NW 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 NW 14th St have a pool?
Yes, 1350 NW 14th St has a pool.
Does 1350 NW 14th St have accessible units?
No, 1350 NW 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 NW 14th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 NW 14th St has units with dishwashers.
