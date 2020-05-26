All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 111 NW 58th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
111 NW 58th Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

111 NW 58th Ave

111 Northwest 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Flagami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

111 Northwest 58th Avenue, Miami, FL 33126
Flagami

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Cozy efficiency behind the main house. Off Street parking available for one car. 2 people only. Utilities included: water, electric, wifi, & cable. Washer & dryer also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 NW 58th Ave have any available units?
111 NW 58th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 NW 58th Ave have?
Some of 111 NW 58th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 NW 58th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
111 NW 58th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 NW 58th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 111 NW 58th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 111 NW 58th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 111 NW 58th Ave does offer parking.
Does 111 NW 58th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 NW 58th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 NW 58th Ave have a pool?
No, 111 NW 58th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 111 NW 58th Ave have accessible units?
No, 111 NW 58th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 111 NW 58th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 NW 58th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd
Miami, FL 33172
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave
Miami, FL 33196
LaVida Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami
6600 Northwest 7th Street
Miami, FL 33125
Riverhouse at 11th
1170 NW 11th St, Suite 100
Miami, FL 33136
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street
Miami, FL 33128
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
MB Station
3170 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College