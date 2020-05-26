Rent Calculator
111 NW 58th Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
111 NW 58th Ave
111 Northwest 58th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
111 Northwest 58th Avenue, Miami, FL 33126
Flagami
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Cozy efficiency behind the main house. Off Street parking available for one car. 2 people only. Utilities included: water, electric, wifi, & cable. Washer & dryer also available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 NW 58th Ave have any available units?
111 NW 58th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Miami, FL
.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Miami Rent Report
.
What amenities does 111 NW 58th Ave have?
Some of 111 NW 58th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 111 NW 58th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
111 NW 58th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 NW 58th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 111 NW 58th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Miami
.
Does 111 NW 58th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 111 NW 58th Ave does offer parking.
Does 111 NW 58th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 NW 58th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 NW 58th Ave have a pool?
No, 111 NW 58th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 111 NW 58th Ave have accessible units?
No, 111 NW 58th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 111 NW 58th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 NW 58th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
