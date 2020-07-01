1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109

Amenities
Luxury huge Studio apartment, fully furnished, Brickell area - Luxury condo, fully furnished with elegance, turn-key executive lease at Brickell (towel, plates, cups, utensils, etc), heart of the financial sector near cafes & clubs.
Spectacular panoramic view from spacious studio with spacious balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors, upgraded kitchen, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Amenities include pool, gym, party room, virtual golf, business center, 24-hour security & lobby, assigned parking, valet.
Minimum lease 1 month - Max 12 months
(RLNE2626974)