Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109

1060 Brickell Avenue · (321) 205-3444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1060 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
lobby
valet service
Luxury huge Studio apartment, fully furnished, Brickell area - Luxury condo, fully furnished with elegance, turn-key executive lease at Brickell (towel, plates, cups, utensils, etc), heart of the financial sector near cafes & clubs.

Spectacular panoramic view from spacious studio with spacious balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors, upgraded kitchen, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Amenities include pool, gym, party room, virtual golf, business center, 24-hour security & lobby, assigned parking, valet.

Minimum lease 1 month - Max 12 months

(RLNE2626974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 have any available units?
1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 have?
Some of 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 is pet friendly.
Does 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 offer parking?
Yes, 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 offers parking.
Does 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 have a pool?
Yes, 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 has a pool.
Does 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 have accessible units?
No, 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109 does not have units with dishwashers.
