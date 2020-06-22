1050 NW 43 ST

Amenities
1st and Security! Spacious Renovated 3/2 Home - Property Id: 299837
First and Security With Approved Credit and Income!
This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom! Porcelain tile floors, restored wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, updated bathroom and new central a/c unit! Centrally located moment to Wynwood, Design District, Downtown and the highway!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299837
Property Id 299837
(RLNE5853724)