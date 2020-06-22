All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1050 NW 43 ST

1050 Northwest 43rd Street · (321) 205-3444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1050 Northwest 43rd Street, Miami, FL 33127
Model City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
1st and Security! Spacious Renovated 3/2 Home - Property Id: 299837

First and Security With Approved Credit and Income!

This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom! Porcelain tile floors, restored wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, updated bathroom and new central a/c unit! Centrally located moment to Wynwood, Design District, Downtown and the highway!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299837
Property Id 299837

(RLNE5853724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 NW 43 ST have any available units?
1050 NW 43 ST has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 NW 43 ST have?
Some of 1050 NW 43 ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 NW 43 ST currently offering any rent specials?
1050 NW 43 ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 NW 43 ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 NW 43 ST is pet friendly.
Does 1050 NW 43 ST offer parking?
No, 1050 NW 43 ST does not offer parking.
Does 1050 NW 43 ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 NW 43 ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 NW 43 ST have a pool?
No, 1050 NW 43 ST does not have a pool.
Does 1050 NW 43 ST have accessible units?
No, 1050 NW 43 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 NW 43 ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 NW 43 ST does not have units with dishwashers.
