1010 BRICKELL AVE

Brickell's NEWEST AND HOTTEST building in the heart of all the action available for rent. This unit is fully furnished only! Price is firm. This unit offers high-end features including stainless steel appliances, Oak floors, porcelain tile on the terrace and more. This property is like a 5 star tranquil resort style home with 2 swimming pools, spa, and much more! Find the Hottest attractions around including AAA, Bayside, Brickell City Centre, and restaurants. Min. 650 credit score required per HOA. 3 Person maximum over 16 allowed in unit. No evictions or criminal background. No Pets. Can be rented annually for $3,250 or seasonally/short term for $4,250 (6 month min.) Also for sale F10185950 with more pictures. CONTACT VALERIA FOR SHOWINGS 954-594-9904. Min. 24 hours notice.