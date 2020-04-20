All apartments in Miami
1010 BRICKELL AVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:39 PM

1010 BRICKELL AVE

1010 Brickell Avenue · (954) 865-1758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1010 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2307 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
Brickell's NEWEST AND HOTTEST building in the heart of all the action available for rent. This unit is fully furnished only! Price is firm. This unit offers high-end features including stainless steel appliances, Oak floors, porcelain tile on the terrace and more. This property is like a 5 star tranquil resort style home with 2 swimming pools, spa, and much more! Find the Hottest attractions around including AAA, Bayside, Brickell City Centre, and restaurants. Min. 650 credit score required per HOA. 3 Person maximum over 16 allowed in unit. No evictions or criminal background. No Pets. Can be rented annually for $3,250 or seasonally/short term for $4,250 (6 month min.) Also for sale F10185950 with more pictures. CONTACT VALERIA FOR SHOWINGS 954-594-9904. Min. 24 hours notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 BRICKELL AVE have any available units?
1010 BRICKELL AVE has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 BRICKELL AVE have?
Some of 1010 BRICKELL AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 BRICKELL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1010 BRICKELL AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 BRICKELL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1010 BRICKELL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1010 BRICKELL AVE offer parking?
No, 1010 BRICKELL AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1010 BRICKELL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 BRICKELL AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 BRICKELL AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1010 BRICKELL AVE has a pool.
Does 1010 BRICKELL AVE have accessible units?
No, 1010 BRICKELL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 BRICKELL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 BRICKELL AVE has units with dishwashers.
