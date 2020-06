Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Incredible boutique building just seconds from everything Coral Gables has to offer. Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an incredible layout! Features include huge walk in closets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and beautiful tile floors through out...NO CARPET ANYWHERE! ***ONLY 1 MONTH DEPOSIT REQUIRED***VERY FAST AND EASY MOVE IN...NO WAITING!!