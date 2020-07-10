Amenities
1 Grove Isle Drive, Grove Isle, Miami, FL 33133 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Enjoy unobstructed views of Sailboat Bay and Coconut Grove from this 15th floor unit in exclusive Grove Isle, a 20-acre private island. Close to the Grove village centers boutiques, galleries & cafes. Beautifully updated with travertine floors & custom built-ins. First-class building amenities include concierge, on-site restaurants, 14 Har-Tru tennis courts, marina, private beach, jogging path, spa, fitness center & heated pool. Minutes to downtown, MIA and the Beaches. [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3625167 ]