Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:52 AM

1 Grove Isle Drive

1 Grove Isle Drive · (305) 720-0285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Grove Isle Drive, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1642 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
concierge
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
1 Grove Isle Drive, Grove Isle, Miami, FL 33133 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Enjoy unobstructed views of Sailboat Bay and Coconut Grove from this 15th floor unit in exclusive Grove Isle, a 20-acre private island. Close to the Grove village centers boutiques, galleries & cafes. Beautifully updated with travertine floors & custom built-ins. First-class building amenities include concierge, on-site restaurants, 14 Har-Tru tennis courts, marina, private beach, jogging path, spa, fitness center & heated pool. Minutes to downtown, MIA and the Beaches. [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3625167 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Grove Isle Drive have any available units?
1 Grove Isle Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Grove Isle Drive have?
Some of 1 Grove Isle Drive's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Grove Isle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 Grove Isle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Grove Isle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1 Grove Isle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1 Grove Isle Drive offer parking?
No, 1 Grove Isle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1 Grove Isle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Grove Isle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Grove Isle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1 Grove Isle Drive has a pool.
Does 1 Grove Isle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 Grove Isle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Grove Isle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Grove Isle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
