420 Falcon Avenue

Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Miami Springs Home - Property Id: 297111
HOUSE FOR RENT AVAILABLE 8/1/2020: 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, plus office/den and bonus room with private fenced yard in quiet Miami Springs neighborhood. Fully updated kitchen & bathrooms, impact resistant windows, hardwood floors, and new central A/C. $2,500/month. Centrally located off the Palmetto & NW 36th Street.
No Pets Allowed
