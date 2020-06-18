All apartments in Miami Springs
420 Falcon Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

420 Falcon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

420 Falcon Avenue, Miami Springs, FL 33166
Miami Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Miami Springs Home - Property Id: 297111

HOUSE FOR RENT AVAILABLE 8/1/2020: 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, plus office/den and bonus room with private fenced yard in quiet Miami Springs neighborhood. Fully updated kitchen & bathrooms, impact resistant windows, hardwood floors, and new central A/C. $2,500/month. Centrally located off the Palmetto & NW 36th Street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297111
Property Id 297111

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

