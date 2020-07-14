All apartments in Miami Shores
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1131 NE 104th St

1131 Northeast 104th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1131 Northeast 104th Street, Miami Shores, FL 33138
Miami Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great combination...WATERFRONT & MIAMI SHORES & POOL & 4 bed/3 bath split bedroom plan! White wood beamed high vaulted ceilings with a bright white open floor plan and large kitchen - great for entertaining! Master suite w/bath in suite. Central AC/heat. Large 2-car garage. Fenced front and back with long front sliding gate. Swimming pool and patio for comfortable entertaining. Spacious Florida room with full water view through full wall of glass sliding doors! Waterfront - 75' on water leading directly to BISCAYNE BAY w/fixed bridge high-13.10' clearance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 NE 104th St have any available units?
1131 NE 104th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Shores, FL.
What amenities does 1131 NE 104th St have?
Some of 1131 NE 104th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 NE 104th St currently offering any rent specials?
1131 NE 104th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 NE 104th St pet-friendly?
No, 1131 NE 104th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Shores.
Does 1131 NE 104th St offer parking?
Yes, 1131 NE 104th St offers parking.
Does 1131 NE 104th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 NE 104th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 NE 104th St have a pool?
Yes, 1131 NE 104th St has a pool.
Does 1131 NE 104th St have accessible units?
No, 1131 NE 104th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 NE 104th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 NE 104th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 NE 104th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1131 NE 104th St has units with air conditioning.
