Great combination...WATERFRONT & MIAMI SHORES & POOL & 4 bed/3 bath split bedroom plan! White wood beamed high vaulted ceilings with a bright white open floor plan and large kitchen - great for entertaining! Master suite w/bath in suite. Central AC/heat. Large 2-car garage. Fenced front and back with long front sliding gate. Swimming pool and patio for comfortable entertaining. Spacious Florida room with full water view through full wall of glass sliding doors! Waterfront - 75' on water leading directly to BISCAYNE BAY w/fixed bridge high-13.10' clearance!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1131 NE 104th St have any available units?
1131 NE 104th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Shores, FL.
What amenities does 1131 NE 104th St have?
Some of 1131 NE 104th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 NE 104th St currently offering any rent specials?
1131 NE 104th St is not currently offering any rent specials.