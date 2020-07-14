1131 NE 104th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great combination...WATERFRONT & MIAMI SHORES & POOL & 4 bed/3 bath split bedroom plan! White wood beamed high vaulted ceilings with a bright white open floor plan and large kitchen - great for entertaining! Master suite w/bath in suite. Central AC/heat. Large 2-car garage. Fenced front and back with long front sliding gate. Swimming pool and patio for comfortable entertaining. Spacious Florida room with full water view through full wall of glass sliding doors! Waterfront - 75' on water leading directly to BISCAYNE BAY w/fixed bridge high-13.10' clearance!