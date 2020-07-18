Rent Calculator
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM
1 of 42
8331 Balgowan Rd
8331 Balgowan Road
No Longer Available
Location
8331 Balgowan Road, Miami Lakes, FL 33016
Amenities
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Completely update 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome on Lake Sandra with bonus upstairs den. Beautiful lake views. Corner villa with extra parking and 2 outdoor storage rooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8331 Balgowan Rd have any available units?
8331 Balgowan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Miami Lakes, FL
.
What amenities does 8331 Balgowan Rd have?
Some of 8331 Balgowan Rd's amenities include parking, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8331 Balgowan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8331 Balgowan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8331 Balgowan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8331 Balgowan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Miami Lakes
.
Does 8331 Balgowan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8331 Balgowan Rd offers parking.
Does 8331 Balgowan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8331 Balgowan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8331 Balgowan Rd have a pool?
No, 8331 Balgowan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8331 Balgowan Rd have accessible units?
No, 8331 Balgowan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8331 Balgowan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8331 Balgowan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8331 Balgowan Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8331 Balgowan Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
