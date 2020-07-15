All apartments in Miami Gardens
3410 NW 203rd St
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

3410 NW 203rd St

3410 Northwest 203rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3410 Northwest 203rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Riverview Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You'll love all this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile floors throughout, updated kitchen with ample cabinet space and storage space. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests. Don’t miss out on this lovely home! NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 NW 203rd St have any available units?
3410 NW 203rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Gardens, FL.
How much is rent in Miami Gardens, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Gardens Rent Report.
Is 3410 NW 203rd St currently offering any rent specials?
3410 NW 203rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 NW 203rd St pet-friendly?
No, 3410 NW 203rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Gardens.
Does 3410 NW 203rd St offer parking?
No, 3410 NW 203rd St does not offer parking.
Does 3410 NW 203rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3410 NW 203rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 NW 203rd St have a pool?
No, 3410 NW 203rd St does not have a pool.
Does 3410 NW 203rd St have accessible units?
No, 3410 NW 203rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 NW 203rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 NW 203rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 NW 203rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3410 NW 203rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
