3410 NW 203rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

You'll love all this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile floors throughout, updated kitchen with ample cabinet space and storage space. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests. Don’t miss out on this lovely home! NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.