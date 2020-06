17602 NW 25th Ave

Amenities

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR WITH TILE FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS, BALCONY ACCESS FROM DINING ROOM, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES, INCLUDING WATER/SEWER. ONE PET ALLOWED, MAX 20 LBS, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES. CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, DINING AND SHOPPING. ASSOCIATION APPROVAL PROCESS TAKES UP TO 2 WEEKS! MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH CREDIT OVER 650 (ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED WITH LOWER CREDIT).