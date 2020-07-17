All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

5847 SW 163rd Ave

5847 Southwest 163rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5847 Southwest 163rd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL 33193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Showings from 07-06-2020. Spacious Two Story Townhouse 4 Bedroom LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR/3 Bathrooms at Kingdom Dream. Close to shopping malls, Parks, Supermarkets, Schools and more.Call or Tex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5847 SW 163rd Ave have any available units?
5847 SW 163rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami-Dade County, FL.
Is 5847 SW 163rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5847 SW 163rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5847 SW 163rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5847 SW 163rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 5847 SW 163rd Ave offer parking?
No, 5847 SW 163rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5847 SW 163rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5847 SW 163rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5847 SW 163rd Ave have a pool?
No, 5847 SW 163rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5847 SW 163rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 5847 SW 163rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5847 SW 163rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5847 SW 163rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5847 SW 163rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5847 SW 163rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
