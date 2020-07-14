280 Sierra Dr

Amenities

Grand Courts Lakes Independent Living is a brand new 55+ Community. Rent a one bedroom one bath apt, screened balcony. Monthly rental includes your Free Daily Breakfast, and Free Buffet Style Dinner. Social activities includes friendly & Mix'n Mingle with others! Amenities: Library, Free Laundry facilities, weekly maid service, wellness area, gym, Theater Room,Event Area, walk around the lakefront, Courtyard seating. Full maintenance Staff, Gated community, All utilities are. included. Pet friendly, can be furnished. Double occupancy only $300 more. CAN BE FURNISHED.( Lakefront $100 more. B-214)