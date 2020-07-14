All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:15 PM

280 Sierra Dr

280 Sierra Drive · (305) 405-0615
Location

280 Sierra Drive, Miami-Dade County, FL 33179

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A-304 · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
media room
new construction
Grand Courts Lakes Independent Living is a brand new 55+ Community. Rent a one bedroom one bath apt, screened balcony. Monthly rental includes your Free Daily Breakfast, and Free Buffet Style Dinner. Social activities includes friendly & Mix'n Mingle with others! Amenities: Library, Free Laundry facilities, weekly maid service, wellness area, gym, Theater Room,Event Area, walk around the lakefront, Courtyard seating. Full maintenance Staff, Gated community, All utilities are. included. Pet friendly, can be furnished. Double occupancy only $300 more. CAN BE FURNISHED.( Lakefront $100 more. B-214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Sierra Dr have any available units?
280 Sierra Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 280 Sierra Dr have?
Some of 280 Sierra Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Sierra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
280 Sierra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Sierra Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 Sierra Dr is pet friendly.
Does 280 Sierra Dr offer parking?
No, 280 Sierra Dr does not offer parking.
Does 280 Sierra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Sierra Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Sierra Dr have a pool?
No, 280 Sierra Dr does not have a pool.
Does 280 Sierra Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 280 Sierra Dr has accessible units.
Does 280 Sierra Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 Sierra Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Sierra Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Sierra Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
