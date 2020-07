Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*Move in by 5/15/20 and receive $1,000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. Beautiful 3 bedroom home ready for move in. The living room is spacious and has tons of natural lighting. The modern kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets with plenty of storage space. Home has a fully enclosed backyard great for entertaining. This home won't last long. Apply today! NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.