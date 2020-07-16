All apartments in Miami-Dade County
10417 SW 231st Ter

10417 SW 231st Terrace · (787) 379-1739
Location

10417 SW 231st Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL 33190

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Single Family Home in Enclave community at Cutler Bay.Three minutes away from Turnpike exit 11 and four miles from Black Point Park and Marina. This beautiful home has two story with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom with "on suite" bathroom and large walking closet. Kitchen has wooden cabinets and granite countertops. The property is full equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer machine, microwave and electric water heater. Other features are ceramic and wooden floors, smoke detectors, recess lights, vaulted ceiling and fans throughout the house. Double car garage and hurricane shutters. Spacious backyard to enjoy with family and friends. Perfect location to raise a family in the quiet neighborhood of Enclave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10417 SW 231st Ter have any available units?
10417 SW 231st Ter has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10417 SW 231st Ter have?
Some of 10417 SW 231st Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10417 SW 231st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
10417 SW 231st Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10417 SW 231st Ter pet-friendly?
No, 10417 SW 231st Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 10417 SW 231st Ter offer parking?
Yes, 10417 SW 231st Ter offers parking.
Does 10417 SW 231st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10417 SW 231st Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10417 SW 231st Ter have a pool?
No, 10417 SW 231st Ter does not have a pool.
Does 10417 SW 231st Ter have accessible units?
No, 10417 SW 231st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 10417 SW 231st Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10417 SW 231st Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 10417 SW 231st Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 10417 SW 231st Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
