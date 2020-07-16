10417 SW 231st Ter

Amenities

Gorgeous Single Family Home in Enclave community at Cutler Bay.Three minutes away from Turnpike exit 11 and four miles from Black Point Park and Marina. This beautiful home has two story with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom with "on suite" bathroom and large walking closet. Kitchen has wooden cabinets and granite countertops. The property is full equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer machine, microwave and electric water heater. Other features are ceramic and wooden floors, smoke detectors, recess lights, vaulted ceiling and fans throughout the house. Double car garage and hurricane shutters. Spacious backyard to enjoy with family and friends. Perfect location to raise a family in the quiet neighborhood of Enclave.