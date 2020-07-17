All apartments in Miami-Dade County
1000 Quayside Ter

1000 Quayside Terrace · (786) 566-1903
Location

1000 Quayside Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL 33138
Biscayne Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
This unit is a premier SOUTHEAST corner unit with tons of natural light on a 34 acre gated property with 24/7 private security. Use the 9 lighted courts until late at night, full gym, outdoor basketball court, great school district, full gym with over 26 professionally instructed classes. Run or walk day or night on the lighted waterfront boardwalk and pathways. Plenty of space to use, marina slips available, 2 restaurants for delivery, outdoor or indoor dining. When you rent or buy, you are joining a community of 3 Towers and 3 sets of Townhouses. This is not just a building but a community with over 793 units on the property and plenty of space to enjoy. Rental begins August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Quayside Ter have any available units?
1000 Quayside Ter has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 Quayside Ter have?
Some of 1000 Quayside Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Quayside Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Quayside Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Quayside Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Quayside Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 1000 Quayside Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Quayside Ter offers parking.
Does 1000 Quayside Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Quayside Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Quayside Ter have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Quayside Ter has a pool.
Does 1000 Quayside Ter have accessible units?
No, 1000 Quayside Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Quayside Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Quayside Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Quayside Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Quayside Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
