1000 Quayside Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym parking pool

This unit is a premier SOUTHEAST corner unit with tons of natural light on a 34 acre gated property with 24/7 private security. Use the 9 lighted courts until late at night, full gym, outdoor basketball court, great school district, full gym with over 26 professionally instructed classes. Run or walk day or night on the lighted waterfront boardwalk and pathways. Plenty of space to use, marina slips available, 2 restaurants for delivery, outdoor or indoor dining. When you rent or buy, you are joining a community of 3 Towers and 3 sets of Townhouses. This is not just a building but a community with over 793 units on the property and plenty of space to enjoy. Rental begins August 1st.