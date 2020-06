Amenities

in unit laundry pool range refrigerator

MiMo garden style 1 bed apartment 2 full baths. Steps away from the scenic inter-coastal waterway.Enjoy beautiful sunsets. Washer Dryer in unit. The building amenities include gated entry and pool overlooking the inter-coastal waterway. Best of all, you are only 2 minutes to the ocean AND 2 close to EVERYTHING- Bal Harbor, Aventura Mall and South Beach;Nearby Shops and Restaurants