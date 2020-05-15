Rent Calculator
7800 Harding Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 16
7800 Harding Ave
7800 Harding Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7800 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated studio in a great Miami Beach location, walking distance to the beach. Updated kitchen and bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7800 Harding Ave have any available units?
7800 Harding Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Miami Beach, FL
.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Miami Beach Rent Report
.
Is 7800 Harding Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7800 Harding Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 Harding Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7800 Harding Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Miami Beach
.
Does 7800 Harding Ave offer parking?
No, 7800 Harding Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7800 Harding Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 Harding Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 Harding Ave have a pool?
No, 7800 Harding Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7800 Harding Ave have accessible units?
No, 7800 Harding Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 Harding Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7800 Harding Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7800 Harding Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7800 Harding Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Kendale Lakes, FL
