All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 7800 Harding Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
7800 Harding Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

7800 Harding Ave

7800 Harding Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7800 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated studio in a great Miami Beach location, walking distance to the beach. Updated kitchen and bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 Harding Ave have any available units?
7800 Harding Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
Is 7800 Harding Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7800 Harding Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 Harding Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7800 Harding Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 7800 Harding Ave offer parking?
No, 7800 Harding Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7800 Harding Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 Harding Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 Harding Ave have a pool?
No, 7800 Harding Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7800 Harding Ave have accessible units?
No, 7800 Harding Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 Harding Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7800 Harding Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7800 Harding Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7800 Harding Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College