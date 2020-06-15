All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated May 9 2020

6905 Rue Vendome

6905 Rue Vendome · (786) 403-9700
Location

6905 Rue Vendome, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
dog park
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
Only Two months to Move In (First + One month Deposit)! Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath apartment in the charming Normandy island neighborhood. Experience the Escape of the hustle & enjoy the benefits of a quiet Boutique building with easy access to diverse restaurants, and only a stone’s throw away from the beach. Perfectly located in the center of the area with a dog park directly in front of the building & minutes from South Beach, Bal Harbor or the Causeway. Unit is freshly painted, features tile flooring, two AC units, updated bathroom & kitchen, lots of storage space & an abundance of natural light. Building features nicely landscaped grounds with gated access & laundry. Rent includes water & garbage service. Parking available for additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6905 Rue Vendome have any available units?
6905 Rue Vendome has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6905 Rue Vendome have?
Some of 6905 Rue Vendome's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6905 Rue Vendome currently offering any rent specials?
6905 Rue Vendome isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6905 Rue Vendome pet-friendly?
Yes, 6905 Rue Vendome is pet friendly.
Does 6905 Rue Vendome offer parking?
Yes, 6905 Rue Vendome does offer parking.
Does 6905 Rue Vendome have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6905 Rue Vendome does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6905 Rue Vendome have a pool?
No, 6905 Rue Vendome does not have a pool.
Does 6905 Rue Vendome have accessible units?
No, 6905 Rue Vendome does not have accessible units.
Does 6905 Rue Vendome have units with dishwashers?
No, 6905 Rue Vendome does not have units with dishwashers.
