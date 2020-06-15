6905 Rue Vendome

Amenities
Only Two months to Move In (First + One month Deposit)! Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath apartment in the charming Normandy island neighborhood. Experience the Escape of the hustle & enjoy the benefits of a quiet Boutique building with easy access to diverse restaurants, and only a stone’s throw away from the beach. Perfectly located in the center of the area with a dog park directly in front of the building & minutes from South Beach, Bal Harbor or the Causeway. Unit is freshly painted, features tile flooring, two AC units, updated bathroom & kitchen, lots of storage space & an abundance of natural light. Building features nicely landscaped grounds with gated access & laundry. Rent includes water & garbage service. Parking available for additional fee.