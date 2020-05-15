All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6901 Collins Ave Unit 500

6901 Collins Avenue · (305) 753-8937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $13500 · Avail. now

$13,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
valet service
Experience boutique oceanfront living in 1 of only 25 residences at L'Atelier Miami Beach. This never lived in, half floor, flow through residence boasts over 1,000 sq ft of East- and West-facing terraces, including a private whirlpool spa. The 3 bed / 3.5 bath offers 2,300 SF interior, marble floors and 10' ceilings, plus luxury Poliform Italian kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, custom cabinetry and electric blinds, bathrooms by acclaimed designer Antonio Lupi, and custom closets. L'Atelier is a full service luxury boutique building, with private elevators, 24hr valet, pool & beach attendant, oceanfront infinity edge swimming pool, poolside cabanas, bar, whirlpool spa, hammock garden, spa facility w/sauna & hammam, & double height fitness center.

(RLNE5835821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 have any available units?
6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 have?
Some of 6901 Collins Ave Unit 500's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 currently offering any rent specials?
6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 is pet friendly.
Does 6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 offer parking?
Yes, 6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 does offer parking.
Does 6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 have a pool?
Yes, 6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 has a pool.
Does 6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 have accessible units?
No, 6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6901 Collins Ave Unit 500 does not have units with dishwashers.
