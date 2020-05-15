6901 Collins Ave Unit 500

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna valet service

Experience boutique oceanfront living in 1 of only 25 residences at L'Atelier Miami Beach. This never lived in, half floor, flow through residence boasts over 1,000 sq ft of East- and West-facing terraces, including a private whirlpool spa. The 3 bed / 3.5 bath offers 2,300 SF interior, marble floors and 10' ceilings, plus luxury Poliform Italian kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, custom cabinetry and electric blinds, bathrooms by acclaimed designer Antonio Lupi, and custom closets. L'Atelier is a full service luxury boutique building, with private elevators, 24hr valet, pool & beach attendant, oceanfront infinity edge swimming pool, poolside cabanas, bar, whirlpool spa, hammock garden, spa facility w/sauna & hammam, & double height fitness center.



(RLNE5835821)