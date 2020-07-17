All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513

6620 Indian Creek Drive · (786) 356-2610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6620 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
valet service
Exquisite 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms furnished unit.
Walk distance to the beach. Marble floors, custom Italian closets, good taste finished apt. Unobstructed water view of canal/bay. Fits 6 people. Boutique building with concierge, valet, pool, jacuzzi, sauna, gym, library/business center and a rooftop terrace. 1 valet parking spot included., Walking distance to Bal Harbor shops, supermarket etc. Very easy to show. Available for Less than a year.
PELORO CONDO
FOLIO #
BED: 2
BATH: 2
EXTERIOR : 360 FT
TOTAL SQ FT 1590 / 147 M2
PARKING: VALET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 have any available units?
6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 have?
Some of 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 currently offering any rent specials?
6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 is pet friendly.
Does 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 offer parking?
Yes, 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 offers parking.
Does 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 have a pool?
Yes, 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 has a pool.
Does 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 have accessible units?
No, 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 BedroomsMiami Beach 3 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity