6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513

Amenities
Exquisite 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms furnished unit.
Walk distance to the beach. Marble floors, custom Italian closets, good taste finished apt. Unobstructed water view of canal/bay. Fits 6 people. Boutique building with concierge, valet, pool, jacuzzi, sauna, gym, library/business center and a rooftop terrace. 1 valet parking spot included., Walking distance to Bal Harbor shops, supermarket etc. Very easy to show. Available for Less than a year.
PELORO CONDO
FOLIO #
BED: 2
BATH: 2
EXTERIOR : 360 FT
TOTAL SQ FT 1590 / 147 M2
PARKING: VALET