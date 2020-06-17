6620 Indian Creek Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Spectacular 2/2 corner unit in long awaited, brand new Peloro Condo, your Beach House in the sky! Breathtaking views from 2 huge balconies totaling over 500 Sq Ft will inspire and captivate the soul. Porcelain tile floors, European design kitchen and baths, Italian cabinetry ad floor to ceiling glass enhance the open layout and conceptual design freshness. Get a workout in the fitness center, relax at the waterfront pool and patio or on the rooftop sundeck. One block from the beach. Bring Offers...