Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:54 PM

6620 Indian Creek Dr

6620 Indian Creek Drive · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6620 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 419 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Spectacular 2/2 corner unit in long awaited, brand new Peloro Condo, your Beach House in the sky! Breathtaking views from 2 huge balconies totaling over 500 Sq Ft will inspire and captivate the soul. Porcelain tile floors, European design kitchen and baths, Italian cabinetry ad floor to ceiling glass enhance the open layout and conceptual design freshness. Get a workout in the fitness center, relax at the waterfront pool and patio or on the rooftop sundeck. One block from the beach. Bring Offers...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6620 Indian Creek Dr have any available units?
6620 Indian Creek Dr has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
Is 6620 Indian Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6620 Indian Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 Indian Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6620 Indian Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 6620 Indian Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 6620 Indian Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6620 Indian Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 Indian Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 Indian Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6620 Indian Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 6620 Indian Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 6620 Indian Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 Indian Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6620 Indian Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6620 Indian Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6620 Indian Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

