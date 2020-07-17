All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

6301 Collins Avenue

6301 Collins Avenue · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6301 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
Ocean Front

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2308 · Avail. now

$3,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
valet service
6301 Collins Avenue Apt #2308, Miami Beach, FL 33141 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Furnished and equipped. Bright luxury oceanfront 180 degree water views (beach and intercoastal), split 2Bed/2Bath. Floor to ceiling glass panels/sliding doors. Spacious balcony/terrace with glass railing. Marble floor. Freshly painted. Walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit. 24hs concierge, valet, security. Renovated lobby, party room & recreational areas with pool table. Fully equipped gym+aerobic room. Great pool, Jacuzzi and shower overlooking the ocean. BBQ, recreational kids park. Direct access to the beach and boardwalk. 1 assigned and covered parking space. Additional parking possible. Incl. Beach Services, Cold & Hot water, Internet, Cable TV, 1 YEAR LEASE, RENEWABLE. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625032 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Collins Avenue have any available units?
6301 Collins Avenue has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 Collins Avenue have?
Some of 6301 Collins Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 Collins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Collins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Collins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Collins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 6301 Collins Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6301 Collins Avenue offers parking.
Does 6301 Collins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6301 Collins Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Collins Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6301 Collins Avenue has a pool.
Does 6301 Collins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6301 Collins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Collins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 Collins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
