5880 Collins Ave
Last updated May 15 2020 at 9:30 PM

5880 Collins Ave

5880 Collins Avenue · (305) 608-0078
5880 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
2 Bedrooms

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
pool
elevator
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
Unique opportunity to enjoy all Miami Beach has to offer from this 2 Bed / 2 Bath FULLY Remodelled, Furnished and Equipped with the utmost attention to detail. ample storage spaces. Rent includes Cable TV with HBO and Show Time and High Speed Internet. Laundry facilities with Large high efficiency equipment on each floor. This property has never enter the market before. Be the first to experience an amazing set up with views of the Indian Creek Canal, and access to the beach right across property. HOA approval is quick. What are you waiting for?! Just bring your personal belongings. Everything else awaits at the property. Perfect for Professional on assignment in Miami. Minutes from all Hospitals, 15 mins to MIA, close to Ft.Lauderdale and to everything Miami Beach has t offer. NO PETS.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 5880 Collins Ave have any available units?
5880 Collins Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5880 Collins Ave have?
Some of 5880 Collins Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5880 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5880 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5880 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5880 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 5880 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 5880 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5880 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5880 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5880 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5880 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 5880 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 5880 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5880 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5880 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
