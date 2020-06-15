5880 Collins Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access new construction

Unique opportunity to enjoy all Miami Beach has to offer from this 2 Bed / 2 Bath FULLY Remodelled, Furnished and Equipped with the utmost attention to detail. ample storage spaces. Rent includes Cable TV with HBO and Show Time and High Speed Internet. Laundry facilities with Large high efficiency equipment on each floor. This property has never enter the market before. Be the first to experience an amazing set up with views of the Indian Creek Canal, and access to the beach right across property. HOA approval is quick. What are you waiting for?! Just bring your personal belongings. Everything else awaits at the property. Perfect for Professional on assignment in Miami. Minutes from all Hospitals, 15 mins to MIA, close to Ft.Lauderdale and to everything Miami Beach has t offer. NO PETS.