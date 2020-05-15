5875 Collins Ave

Amenities
Spectacular 2/2.5 waterfront condo w/direct ocean, intracoastal & city views. Split floor plan featuring marble floors, built-in closets, window treatments, open kitchen, SS-appliances, built-in coffee maker, wine cooler, washer & dryer. MEI offers resort-like amenities including gym, yoga room, spa, steam & massage rooms, library, bike storage, party room, beach & pool service, 24-hr Concierge & free valet service for owners and guests. Centrally located in famous Millionaire's Road, minutes away from Bal Harbour & South Beach action. Call L.A. for appointment (24-hr advance notice)....ALSO FOR SALE!!!