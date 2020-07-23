All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

540 West Avenue 2111

540 West Ave · (786) 853-1494
Location

540 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2111 · Avail. now

$4,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
concierge
valet service
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
valet service
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 170367

Amazing views from this corner 2-bed 2-bath condo at the Bentley Bay. Located on Biscayne Bay, enjoy direct views of the Miami skyline & star island. Floor-to-ceiling windows, wraparound balcony, European kitchen and baths, 24-hour valet and concierge, heated pool, state-of-the-art gym. Furnished with new bedroom sets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/540-west-avenue-miami-beach-fl-unit-2111/170367
Property Id 170367

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5937196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 West Avenue 2111 have any available units?
540 West Avenue 2111 has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 West Avenue 2111 have?
Some of 540 West Avenue 2111's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 West Avenue 2111 currently offering any rent specials?
540 West Avenue 2111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 West Avenue 2111 pet-friendly?
No, 540 West Avenue 2111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 540 West Avenue 2111 offer parking?
No, 540 West Avenue 2111 does not offer parking.
Does 540 West Avenue 2111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 West Avenue 2111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 West Avenue 2111 have a pool?
Yes, 540 West Avenue 2111 has a pool.
Does 540 West Avenue 2111 have accessible units?
No, 540 West Avenue 2111 does not have accessible units.
Does 540 West Avenue 2111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 West Avenue 2111 does not have units with dishwashers.
