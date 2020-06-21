All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 5055 Collins Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
5055 Collins Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:10 PM

5055 Collins Ave

5055 Collins Avenue · (305) 491-9629
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5055 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Ocean Front

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7K · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
valet service
OCEAN FRONT CRYSTAL HOUSE - Beautifully renovated 1260 sq ft 2Bed 2bath, magnificent panoramic intracoastal, wide bay, and Miami skyline views. Floor to ceiling windows & high ceilings in every room, modern furniture. Walk in closets, storage galore, stainless steel appliances. Building has fantastic amenities including a heated pool, state of the art fitness facility, beach towel service, valet parking, concierge, direct beach access, towel service, cabanas, bbq area. Wonderful beach boardwalk. Walking distance to Fontainbleau, Eden Rock & Soho House.Minutes to So Beach, Design District, Midtown, Wynwood, Arsht Center, AA Arena, Airport, Port of Miami & Expressways. Morris Lapidus designed & updated Crystal House. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055 Collins Ave have any available units?
5055 Collins Ave has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5055 Collins Ave have?
Some of 5055 Collins Ave's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5055 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5055 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 5055 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5055 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 5055 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5055 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5055 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 5055 Collins Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 5055 Collins Ave has accessible units.
Does 5055 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5055 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5055 Collins Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity