5055 Collins Ave

Amenities
OCEAN FRONT CRYSTAL HOUSE - Beautifully renovated 1260 sq ft 2Bed 2bath, magnificent panoramic intracoastal, wide bay, and Miami skyline views. Floor to ceiling windows & high ceilings in every room, modern furniture. Walk in closets, storage galore, stainless steel appliances. Building has fantastic amenities including a heated pool, state of the art fitness facility, beach towel service, valet parking, concierge, direct beach access, towel service, cabanas, bbq area. Wonderful beach boardwalk. Walking distance to Fontainbleau, Eden Rock & Soho House.Minutes to So Beach, Design District, Midtown, Wynwood, Arsht Center, AA Arena, Airport, Port of Miami & Expressways. Morris Lapidus designed & updated Crystal House. Easy to show.