2318 Prairie Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking bbq/grill ice maker microwave

Amazing Spanish Mediterranean Villa Home with a Guest Cottage with Spacious Backyard. Located in the one of the most coveted areas in Miami Beach, This is the cusp of South Beach and Mid Beach. Walking distance to Lincoln Road, Convention Center, Shopping, Sunset Harbor, the BEACH, and Lincoln Road.The BEST of Both Worlds! Single family residential yet close to the heart of it all. Close to synagogues, shule. A Walkers Paradise. Newly installed brand new 7 person blue tooth speaker JACUZZI, backyard equipped with outdoor TV, 2 bbqs, beach area, hammocks, pergola area. Plenty of areas to move around. Tons of Parking.