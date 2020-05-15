All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 2318 Prairie Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
2318 Prairie Ave
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:51 AM

2318 Prairie Ave

2318 Prairie Avenue · (786) 683-3334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2318 Prairie Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Bayshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Amazing Spanish Mediterranean Villa Home with a Guest Cottage with Spacious Backyard. Located in the one of the most coveted areas in Miami Beach, This is the cusp of South Beach and Mid Beach. Walking distance to Lincoln Road, Convention Center, Shopping, Sunset Harbor, the BEACH, and Lincoln Road.The BEST of Both Worlds! Single family residential yet close to the heart of it all. Close to synagogues, shule. A Walkers Paradise. Newly installed brand new 7 person blue tooth speaker JACUZZI, backyard equipped with outdoor TV, 2 bbqs, beach area, hammocks, pergola area. Plenty of areas to move around. Tons of Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Prairie Ave have any available units?
2318 Prairie Ave has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 Prairie Ave have?
Some of 2318 Prairie Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 Prairie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Prairie Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Prairie Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2318 Prairie Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 2318 Prairie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2318 Prairie Ave does offer parking.
Does 2318 Prairie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 Prairie Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Prairie Ave have a pool?
No, 2318 Prairie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Prairie Ave have accessible units?
No, 2318 Prairie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Prairie Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 Prairie Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2318 Prairie Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity