Amenities

pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

Great unit in the heart of the Faena District 1 block from the beach! Perfectly quiet but just minutes to the best dining and nightlife in the world. Located on first floor of this gorgeous Mediterranean building between Collins Ave & Indian Creek with easy access to public transportation and inter-coastal Pet friendly, great closet space and laundry in the bldg! Easy to show!