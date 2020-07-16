1986 Biarritz Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

**PROMOTION - Move in with just 2 Months + $500** Enjoy this luxurious 1BD front corner residence in Normandy Isle near the Normandy pool & park, Normandy Shores golf course, bayfront tennis courts, and more! This fully renovated building features all new impact windows and doors, central A/C, open modern kitchens with granite countertops & SS appliances (+ Dishwasher!!), spacious glass balconies with open views, laundry & trash chute on every floor, and gated entrance. Each residence features spacious floor plans, porcelain flooring thru out, ample closet space and chic baths. Assigned parking available for rent for $75 a month. Pets welcomed!