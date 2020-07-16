All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

1986 Biarritz Dr

1986 Biarritz Drive · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1986 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
**PROMOTION - Move in with just 2 Months + $500** Enjoy this luxurious 1BD front corner residence in Normandy Isle near the Normandy pool & park, Normandy Shores golf course, bayfront tennis courts, and more! This fully renovated building features all new impact windows and doors, central A/C, open modern kitchens with granite countertops & SS appliances (+ Dishwasher!!), spacious glass balconies with open views, laundry & trash chute on every floor, and gated entrance. Each residence features spacious floor plans, porcelain flooring thru out, ample closet space and chic baths. Assigned parking available for rent for $75 a month. Pets welcomed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1986 Biarritz Dr have any available units?
1986 Biarritz Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1986 Biarritz Dr have?
Some of 1986 Biarritz Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1986 Biarritz Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1986 Biarritz Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1986 Biarritz Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1986 Biarritz Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1986 Biarritz Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1986 Biarritz Dr offers parking.
Does 1986 Biarritz Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1986 Biarritz Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1986 Biarritz Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1986 Biarritz Dr has a pool.
Does 1986 Biarritz Dr have accessible units?
No, 1986 Biarritz Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1986 Biarritz Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1986 Biarritz Dr has units with dishwashers.
