1945 Calais Drive apt # 4

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal air conditioning courtyard microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Base Rent: $1825

Utility (Water, sewer, trash): $25.00 (Per person*)

Total Rent: $1850.00 Per Month*.



• Living Area: 1200 sqft



• Bathrooms:3

• Baths: 2



• Cooling: Central

• Heating: Electric



• Appliances included:

• Garbage Disposal

• Range / Oven,

• Refrigerator



• Flooring: Carpet & Tile



Nice and spacious three bedrooms, two bath apartment on Miami Beach. Unit is located on the second floor and has plenty of light facing the water. Quite building with a courtyard overlooking the canal.

Quite building with court yard overlooking the canal, awesome location, in Miami Beach!