All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
1945 Calais Drive apt # 4
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

1945 Calais Drive apt # 4

1945 Calais Drive · (305) 904-9522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1945 Calais Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
air conditioning
courtyard
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Base Rent: $1825
Utility (Water, sewer, trash): $25.00 (Per person*)
Total Rent: $1850.00 Per Month*.

• Living Area: 1200 sqft

• Bathrooms:3
• Baths: 2

• Cooling: Central
• Heating: Electric

• Appliances included:
• Garbage Disposal
• Range / Oven,
• Refrigerator

• Flooring: Carpet & Tile

Nice and spacious three bedrooms, two bath apartment on Miami Beach. Unit is located on the second floor and has plenty of light facing the water. Quite building with a courtyard overlooking the canal.
Quite building with court yard overlooking the canal, awesome location, in Miami Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 have any available units?
1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 have?
Some of 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 offer parking?
No, 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 have a pool?
No, 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 have accessible units?
No, 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1945 Calais Drive apt # 4?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 BedroomsMiami Beach 3 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity