Miami Beach, FL
1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F
1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F

1881 Washington Avenue · (305) 397-8831
Location

1881 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
City Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing and just renovated apartment in South Beach, brand new floor, brand new furniture, amazing finishes in this great unit. Located steps away from the beach and steps away from Lincoln Rd where you will be able to find the most impressive restaurants and bar in South Beach. This unit will not last long.

$2400 PER MONTH
3 MONTHS IN ADVANCE TO MOVE IN : First Month Rent, Last Month Rent, Security Deposit .
Takes between 1 - 2 weeks to get approved (after submitting Rental Application)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F have any available units?
1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
Is 1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F currently offering any rent specials?
1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F pet-friendly?
No, 1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F offer parking?
No, 1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F does not offer parking.
Does 1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F have a pool?
No, 1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F does not have a pool.
Does 1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F have accessible units?
No, 1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F does not have accessible units.
Does 1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F have units with air conditioning?
No, 1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F does not have units with air conditioning.
