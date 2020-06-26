1881 Washington Avenue - 8F, unit 8F

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing and just renovated apartment in South Beach, brand new floor, brand new furniture, amazing finishes in this great unit. Located steps away from the beach and steps away from Lincoln Rd where you will be able to find the most impressive restaurants and bar in South Beach. This unit will not last long.



$2400 PER MONTH

3 MONTHS IN ADVANCE TO MOVE IN : First Month Rent, Last Month Rent, Security Deposit .

Takes between 1 - 2 weeks to get approved (after submitting Rental Application)