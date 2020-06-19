All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1764 Jefferson Ave

1764 Jefferson Avenue · (786) 853-1494
Location

1764 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Bayshore

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4.5 baths, $10000 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3119 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
alarm system
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
pool
Cozy home - Property Id: 276530

Fall in love w/ this charming 5BD/4.5BA, Med Villa in SoBe location! Exquisitely furnished, open kitchen, ensuite baths, impact windows, & video alarm system. 5th bedroom has been converted into a giant walk-in closet. Lush courtyard w/private terrace galore overlooking heated salt water pool. Completely walled & gated w/ 2/2 detached 2-story guesthouse & full kitchen. Not your typical rental!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276530
Property Id 276530

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5766456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1764 Jefferson Ave have any available units?
1764 Jefferson Ave has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1764 Jefferson Ave have?
Some of 1764 Jefferson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1764 Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1764 Jefferson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1764 Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1764 Jefferson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1764 Jefferson Ave offer parking?
No, 1764 Jefferson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1764 Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1764 Jefferson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1764 Jefferson Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1764 Jefferson Ave has a pool.
Does 1764 Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1764 Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1764 Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1764 Jefferson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
