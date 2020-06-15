All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 1650 Biarritz Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
1650 Biarritz Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

1650 Biarritz Dr

1650 Biarritz Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1650 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 Biarritz Dr have any available units?
1650 Biarritz Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 Biarritz Dr have?
Some of 1650 Biarritz Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 Biarritz Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Biarritz Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Biarritz Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1650 Biarritz Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1650 Biarritz Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Biarritz Dr does offer parking.
Does 1650 Biarritz Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 Biarritz Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Biarritz Dr have a pool?
No, 1650 Biarritz Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1650 Biarritz Dr have accessible units?
No, 1650 Biarritz Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Biarritz Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 Biarritz Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College