1650 Biarritz Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:35 PM
1650 Biarritz Dr
1650 Biarritz Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1650 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1650 Biarritz Dr have any available units?
1650 Biarritz Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Miami Beach, FL
.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Miami Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1650 Biarritz Dr have?
Some of 1650 Biarritz Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1650 Biarritz Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Biarritz Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Biarritz Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1650 Biarritz Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Miami Beach
.
Does 1650 Biarritz Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Biarritz Dr does offer parking.
Does 1650 Biarritz Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 Biarritz Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Biarritz Dr have a pool?
No, 1650 Biarritz Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1650 Biarritz Dr have accessible units?
No, 1650 Biarritz Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Biarritz Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 Biarritz Dr has units with dishwashers.
